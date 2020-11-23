Pledis Entertainment Announces Plans To Step Up Intensity Of Legal Action On Malicious Comments

Pledis Entertainment introduced plans to deal with malicious feedback concerning SEVENTEEN and NU’EST.

On November 23, the next assertion was posted to the fan websites of each teams:

Good day, that is Pledis Entertainment.

We want to thank the numerous followers who love and help Pledis Entertainment artists. We’re right here right now to inform you about our response to the infringement of our artists’ rights.

We have now been taking authorized motion towards people who publish slander, unfold false rumors, defamation, insults, and any malicious posts of an identical nature.

Lately, there was a surge in feedback and posts discovered and unfold on on-line communities, blogs, social media platforms, information articles, music streaming functions, and extra that cross the road in malicious intent.

In response, we now have determined to strengthen our coverage of artist safety by repeatedly taking authorized motion towards these malicious acts. We want to emphasize that we’ll not present any leniency or take into account settlements.

If you happen to come throughout any malicious content material geared toward our artist or artists, please be energetic in reporting them to us at our official channel for taking in stories.

We’re at all times grateful for followers’ help and dedication.

We are going to hold working to guard our artists’ rights.

Thanks.