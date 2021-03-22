Pledis Entertainment Releases Further Update On Investigation Into Rumors About SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

On March 21, Pledis Entertainment launched an extra assertion giving an replace on their investigation into rumors about SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s scholar life.

On February 22, somebody posted on-line claiming to have been bullied by Mingyu throughout elementary and center college, which Pledis denied. After different posts with related allegations arose, Pledis once more denied particular allegations however introduced that Mingyu could be halting actions whereas the company investigated the posts in extra element. In an replace on March 12, Pledis reaffirmed that Mingyu had not participated in bullying and mentioned that misunderstandings with the poster had been resolved after face-to-face discussions.

Hey, that is Pledis Entertainment.

We wish to present further info on what we’ve got been capable of verify relating to SEVENTEEN member Mingyu.

The company contacted the one that claimed that our artist had stood by and laughed as one in every of their center college classmates was being assaulted. Though the poster wrote as if they had been a witness with a view to stay nameless, the poster had in reality been instantly concerned within the incident.

After listening to the poster’s account of occasions, the company labored to substantiate the details with the individuals who had been mentioned to be concerned within the incident, together with testimonies submitted to the company by graduates of the college.

First, the artist clearly acknowledged that he had no reminiscence of the incident described by the poster and that he had by no means inspired assault towards one other scholar by watching, laughing, and making derogatory feedback. The poster named their attackers, so we checked the statements from the perpetrators in addition to these college students who had been presumed to be witnesses to the incident. Nobody recalled the incident as taking place as claimed by the poster.

The poster remembered a pal having been with them on the time of the incident and contacted them, however the pal replied that additionally they had no reminiscence of the occasion. As there was nobody who might recall the incident described by the poster, the poster contacted the company to inform us that they might now not proceed the problem.

It’s deeply regarding that this type of declare was revealed on-line based mostly solely on somebody’s reminiscences, and that the problem is coming to an finish as a result of the reminiscences of the occasion had been proven to be unsure. Whereas it’s lucky that this and all earlier incidents had been proven to haven’t any relation to our artist, it’s troubling to assume that there are lots of individuals who have acquired each critical and minor scars from this type of declare, in addition to the effort and time required to answer these claims. Nonetheless, in the course of the company’s discussions with the poster, it appeared that the poster had been scarred by abusive incidents that occurred throughout their scholar life that had nothing to do with our artist, so we determined to wrap up the incident with out taking additional motion after the reality had been clearly revealed.

As of now, the company has wrapped up all discussions and speak to with these individuals who may very well be recognized as referring to this situation. We are going to present additional updates if any further info is made out there.