Pledis Entertainment Releases Statement Regarding Aron’s Participation In NU’EST’s Upcoming Comeback

In January, Pledis Entertainment had introduced that Aron had been experiencing signs of tension and could be happening a short lived hiatus to give attention to recovering.

It was then revealed that NU’EST could be making a comeback in April, and teasers that included Aron have been launched.

On April 11, Pledis Entertainment shared a brand new assertion about Aron’s participation within the group’s upcoming comeback actions.

That is Pledis Entertainment. We wish to present some info concerning NU’EST member Aron and his participation in promotional actions for the group’s second studio album “Romanticize.” Following his doctor’s recommendation in January that Aron required ample relaxation and recuperation because of signs of tension, he has targeted on his restoration. His foremost concern has been ensuring that he doesn’t trigger concern to followers who’ve eagerly been ready for the brand new album from NU’EST and has thus been working carefully with physicians to organize himself for the comeback. Whereas the artist himself needs to totally participate within the group’s second studio album promotions, the corporate has decided that collaborating in all official actions and performances could place undue pressure on Aron. We plan to position the best precedence on artist well being and well-being and train flexibility in Aron’s participation in album promotions. We ask to your beneficiant understanding. We’ll attempt to help our artist in ensuring he stays wholesome and able to seem earlier than our followers. We’ll present a separate discover on extra particulars about Aron becoming a member of official promotional actions. We wish to specific our appreciation to all followers who assist NU’EST and their second studio album “Romanticize.” We ask to your continued love and assist for NU’EST.

NU’EST’s second studio album “Romanticize” shall be launched on April 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

