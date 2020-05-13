Pledis Entertainment Warns Of Legal Action Against Violation Of NU’EST’s Privacy

Pledis Entertainment might be taking motion to guard NU’EST’s rights to privateness.

Hiya, that is Pledis Entertainment.

Thanks to your love and curiosity in our artist NU’EST. Nevertheless, there have not too long ago been a variety of instances of people that have crossed the road of their expression of curiosity in NU’EST.

Regardless of our earlier announcement about orderly fan membership habits and the safety of our artists’ privateness, followers are persevering with to go to the corporate, apply rooms, recording rooms, health facilities, and many others. to attend for the members or observe their automobiles to their dormitory, inflicting the members to undergo from extreme psychological misery.

Proper after NU’EST completed their scheduled actions on Tuesday, Might 12, there was an incident by which [fans] chased them by automotive and snuck into the hallway of their condo constructing to attend for them, so we instantly reported [the fans] to the native police and took further measures.

We’ll reply strongly to all present and future instances, together with these [latest] ones, by means of motion similar to limiting their NU’EST-related fan membership actions completely. We’ll acquire proof by way of sources together with CCTV footage and the web to file a criticism on the native police station. Furthermore, we are going to ask for extreme punishment for all issues that compromise the NU’EST’s security and private rights.

We ask for L.O.Λ.E’s cooperation in order that NU’EST can have wholesome and steady actions, and we are going to proceed to handle [the cases] and do our greatest to guard the artists.

Thanks.