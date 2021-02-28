Pledis Releases Statement On Further Allegations Surrounding SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu + Mingyu Pauses Activities

On February 28, Pledis Leisure launched a brand new official assertion to share their place on the college violence accusations that have been made in opposition to SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.

Following the primary accusatory put up on February 22, which Pledis Leisure denied was true, a special put up was shared on-line on February 26. On this put up, the put up creator wrote a couple of pupil with autism who was a sufferer of Mingyu’s alleged bullying. One other individual posted on Instagram a couple of time Mingyu and his buddy had sexually harassed her in class.

Learn Pledis Leisure’s newest assertion under.

Hiya.

That is Pledis Leisure.

We announce our place on the claims that have been posted on-line concerning SEVENTEEN member Mingyu’s college days.

First, we apologize for not having the ability to share our place extra promptly.

After latest claims have been made, we had checked with the artist himself and brought extra procedures to confirm the info. Within the course of, we confirmed that there’s a discrepancy between what was posted and what we’ve checked with the artist.

As there are a lot of points being raised socially concerning college violence, we determined it was foremost in significance to test the precise info of the matter and are at present finishing up steps to confirm each matter. We apologize that we’re late in asserting our place on account of this course of.

As acknowledged above, we used numerous methods to contact the individual concerned within the matter on the time as a way to confirm the precise info and are at present in contact with them as nicely. We’ve got checked with the artist’s former classmates and different acquaintances concerning the circumstances on the time.

To first clarify what has been confirmed to date, it was mentioned that the artist bullied a pupil with disabilities, however that is fully false.

The artist clearly remembers the one who is being known as the sufferer, so we have been in a position to contact their mom after asking round. She has confirmed to us that the individual being known as the sufferer had in actual fact been on good phrases with the artist. The mom remembered the names of the scholars who bullied her baby at college, so she was in a position to affirm this truth with us instantly.

The one who was known as the sufferer is at present dwelling nicely in society and feels burdened concerning the incidents of their previous being recognized with out their consent and in a manner that they didn’t want for. Regardless of this, they’ve verified the info with us for the sake of the artist.

We’re actively trying into the opposite issues as nicely. Nevertheless, it’s troublesome to establish the individuals who uploaded the posts on-line, and in among the posts, the author has expressed their reluctance to be reached out to, making it a state of affairs by which it’s not solely troublesome to get into contact with them, but in addition one which requires discretion.

We respect the author’s place of not wanting a direct confrontation. On the similar time, if it’s what the author needs, we’re open to assembly with the author and confirming the info at any time and in the best way they like, and we are going to take measures accordingly after that.

We’ve got no objections concerning the opinion that the society-wide challenge of faculty violence should be thought-about from the sufferer’s perspective. Nevertheless, along with the sufferer’s perspective, we decided that it was mandatory to obviously confirm the info earlier than taking any mandatory measures.

The issues that have been deemed problematic have been incidents that passed off up to now when the artist was in elementary college and center college, so we consider that it’s essential to confirm the info and get as shut as doable to what actually occurred as a way to make a judgement.

The artist himself shared his apology for inflicting discomfort to followers on account of this challenge being raised. He has quickly halted his scheduled actions and entrusted the corporate to take the mandatory measures to substantiate the info.

We additionally bow our heads in apology for inflicting discomfort with one thing associated to our artist.

This announcement will not be the tip of this matter, and we are going to proceed to substantiate the info and take measures accordingly. Nevertheless, we ask on your understanding as this isn’t a easy course of and can take a while.

It’s most necessary to fulfill those that have acknowledged they have been harmed, confirm the info, and assist their psychological wounds heal. Along with this, we can’t make a swift choice about one thing that can affect an artist’s life with out ensuring of the info, and we ask on your understanding on this as nicely. In fact, after we’ve accomplished our fact-checking and discover that there was clear culpability, we promise to take clear measures accordingly.

We as soon as once more share our apology for inflicting an inconvenience with a matter associated to our artist.