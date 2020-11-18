Pledis Shares Statement About Baekho’s “Produce 101 Season 2” Elimination Due To Manipulation + Denies He Stepped Down

Pledis Leisure has spoken up about NU’EST’s Baekho being revealed as one of many contestants who was eradicated on “Produce 101 Season 2” as a consequence of voting manipuation.

On November 18, on the trial of appeals was held for the producers of the “Produce 101” collection who had been charged with manipulating viewer votes. The court docket revealed the record of contestants who had been eradicated as a consequence of manipulation, and Baekho’s title was included.

A supply from Pledis Leisure said to Newsen, “We’re glad that it was clearly revealed that Baekho was a sufferer, although it’s late. We are going to control the motion that might be taken to any extent further.”

The company denied rumors of Baekho voluntarily stepping down, which was sparked by the truth that CP (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum had said in his first trial that there had been a trainee within the second season who didn’t want to be within the debut lineup and was subsequently eradicated.

Earlier today, Mnet mentioned in an official assertion that they’d compensate the contestants who had been negatively affected by the manipulation. Pledis Leisure shared that they’d not but been contacted by CJ ENM about compensation.

