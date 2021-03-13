Pledis Shares Update On Allegations Involving SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

SEVENTEEN’s company Pledis Leisure has shared an extra assertion concerning faculty violence accusations made towards Mingyu.

After an preliminary assertion on February 28, a brand new assertion was launched on March 12 following discussions with somebody who wrote one of many posts. The particular person had beforehand written about attending the identical hagwon (academy for further lessons outdoors of faculty) as Mingyu and mentioned they have been verbally abused by him.

Howdy.

That is Pledis Leisure.

We’re informing you of moreover confirmed info concerning what was posted on-line concerning SEVENTEEN member Mingyu.

We met up a number of occasions with the one that wrote concerning an incident that occurred after they attended the identical hagwon as our artist and verified the info. Because of this course of, we resolved misunderstandings concerning this matter and mutually agreed to conclude this example.

The author of the put up skilled numerous private issues unrelated to our artist whereas attending center faculty, they usually mentioned they wrote the put up to make identified what occurred in center faculty. They mentioned they wrote about what occurred on the hagwon throughout that course of.

Concerning this, our artist answered that he did idiot round with male college students who have been in his class at hagwon, however he didn’t deliberately trigger distress or humiliation to a selected particular person. Nonetheless, if the author occurred to really feel discomfort or had a tough time as a result of his previous actions, he expressed an apology concerning this.

The author accepted this, and because the starting of our discussions, they mentioned that they don’t want for this matter to trigger his departure from the group or for him to halt actions.

We shared the above assertion with the author first to allow them to test its contents, and the author agreed with the assertion after checking it. Subsequently, we hope that no additional arguments concerning this matter will come up and probably trigger hurt to the author.

We’ve completed contacting and discussing with everybody from the put up whose identities could possibly be confirmed. We’re moreover engaged on verifying info concerning the remaining issues with these whose identities usually are not clearly confirmed. We are going to share a separate assertion sooner or later concerning moreover verified issues.