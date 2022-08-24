Plex asks all its users to change their passwords after an attack that has stolen their data

The streaming platform Plex has sent an email to its customers to notify them of a possible security flaw compromised your account information. This information includes usernames, email addresses and passwords.

Though no indication that encrypted passwords have been exposedthe company says, but Plex still advises all users to change their passwords immediately.

leaked data





Plex has about 20 million users. The email issued by the company states: “yesterday we discovered a suspicious activity in one of our databases.

We immediately started an investigation and it appears that someone was able to access a limited subset of data including emails, usernames and encrypted passwords.” There is no official confirmation that they have been compromised other information.

Financial information also appears to be safe despite the breach, as the email states that “credit card and other payment details are not stored on our servers at all and were not vulnerable in this incident.”

Plex claims to have fixed the issue

The company has said it has found the cause of the breach, and has taken steps to prevent others from exploiting the same security flaw.

In addition to that, those who have a Plex account should take steps to secure it immediately by changing the password and ask to activate two-factor authentication if you have not already done so.

To change your password, you need to open a private or incognito browser window. Go to the password reset request page and enter your Plex account email address and submit the form. You should receive an email and you need to access the link in the password reset email and paste it into your private or incognito browser window. Choose a new password. Optionally, the user can choose to “Log off connected devices after password change” for added security.