Plex Closes $50 Million Financing Spherical, Looks to Scale AVOD Business

Streaming media service Plex, wanting to develop its free, ad-supported video enterprise, introduced that it raised greater than $50 million in Collection C financing from current investor Intercap.

The financing spherical consists of roughly $15 million in new capital. The rest represents Intercap’s secondary purchases from workers and different early shareholders. Up to now, Plex has raised over $60 million from funding financial institution Intercap, venture-capital agency Kleiner Perkins and others.

The corporate will use the brand new funding to spend money on Plex’s mission of being a one-stop store for motion pictures and TV, together with increasing advert gross sales and monetization operations and bettering personalization options, stated CEO Keith Valory (pictured above). He sees Plex’s important rivals as ad-supported VOD corporations like Fox Corp.’s Tubi and ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV.

“Our AVOD enterprise has been rising quickly since we launched in 2019,” Valory stated. “This permits us to amplify these investments… and unlock these development alternatives.”

Based in 2009, Plex affords entry to some 20,000 free on-demand motion pictures and TV episodes, greater than 150 free-to-stream stay TV channels, over-the-air broadcast channels TV and private media libraries, together with different options together with DVR capabilities, streaming music by way of a partnership with Tidal, and podcasts. Plex has apps obtainable for iOS and Android units, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Hearth TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Nvidia Protect TV and good TVs together with LG, Samsung, Vizio and Hisense.

Plex has greater than 25 million registered customers globally, in accordance to the corporate. It doesn’t disclose month-to-month energetic customers; Valory stated there’s no customary within the business for the way to report that quantity. “We’d like to be clear and trustworthy about what they’re,” he stated, explaining that Plex counts an MAU as somebody who spend at the least 10 minutes on the service.

The corporate has been cash-flow constructive since 2014, in accordance to Valory. Up to now, it has made most of its cash from promoting software program and providers that allow customers handle their very own media libraries (its Plex Cross subscription service prices $4.99 per thirty days). The privately held firm isn’t disclosing valuation or different monetary particulars.

After launching AVOD in 2019 and free stay TV in 2020, the corporate has secured greater than 240 leisure content material offers from studios and networks, together with Lionsgate, Warner Bros., MGM, Sony Footage Tv, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Crackle and BBC.

Valory expects Plex’s AVOD enterprise, at scale, to have margins of 40%-50% on condition that its content material offers are largely revenue-sharing agreements.

As a part of the funding spherical, Intercap chairman/CEO Jason Chapnik has joined Plex’s board of administrators as chairman and Intercap president James Merkur has additionally joined the board.

“Content material suppliers, creators and shoppers are all paying the worth for the explosion of so many streaming media providers and the business wants a trusted means for the expertise to be as pleasant as potential,” Chapnik stated in a press release. “Plex has all the time been on the forefront of fixing new media challenges and we imagine they’re primed to clear up this downside — they’re the cable firm of the long run.”

Plex’s official headquarters are in Los Gatos, Calif., however the firm has operated just about even earlier than the pandemic, in accordance to Valory (who lives in Reno, Nev.). Plex has about 100 full-time workers working in about 20 international locations.