Plex’s idea to unite Netflix, Disney+, HBO and other streaming services in one place has a small flaw

The people at Plex, the popular multimedia content manager, have just launched a new function for all of its users that they have called “Discover”. Although it is currently in beta phase, it is possible to try it from all the available applications, whether on your PC, mobile, smart TV, consoleetc.

The idea behind this is unify all your streaming services in one place, giving users the ability to discover content, save lists, stay tuned for new releases, and find everything easier without having to jump from app to app. In Genbeta we have tested it and although we liked it a lot, it has an important defect that makes it less useful.

Less searching, more enjoying… but you still have to jump between apps



Each movie shows all the platforms where you can stream it with subscription, buy or rent

The slogan behind this novelty is to end the “streaming struggle” something like end the “torment” of having to spend hours and hours looking for what to see within multiple services and continue without finding anything.

Plex does a good job of unifying the offerings of a bunch of streaming services in one place, and when we say “a lot” we mean almost everything you can think of that exists and what you didn’t know existed. The problem: to see the content you have to leave Plex and go find what you want to see in the app that offers it.



The experience when trying to access the content from Plex will probably disappoint more than one

In Plex Discover you can see what all the streaming services you can imagine offer, but you cannot see the content as such

This is not something that we can blame only Plex for, these are limitations that are partly put there by each platform that only allows content to be transmitted through its official applications. However, it is a problem that detracts a lot from this idea, because something like this already existed and Plex is not a pioneer in this.

JustWatch ya does everything that Plex Discover does. It is the solution that we have recommended before to choose what to watch on Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and others when the options overwhelm you or you do not know which service has what you are looking for.

Discover makes Plex better, and that’s good for all Plex users





Be that as it may, if you didn’t know JustWatch, or were already a Plex user, Discover is certainly a good addition to a service that is quite powerful.especially to manage your own media library.

What’s more, Plex Discover is a free extra which does not require a Plex Pass subscription. Among the things that I like the most about the news are the lists to see later (Watchlist or Tracking List), the news by service, the future releases and the trailers.



Trends in your services and in others

The latter should be noted, it can be seen within the Plex itself. You do not have to leave the application to see the trailers of series and movies that the service recommends. The section in general is quite complete, it shows you news and trends by platform (it tells you what’s on the ones you use and also tells you about the news on others to which you’re not subscribed) and there’s a lot of information on each content page .



You can connect countless services

From the Plex settings you can add as many streaming platforms as you want with the touch of a button. No need to log in with any of your accounts since the platforms do not connect to each other.

If you use Plex from your computer, you will have the facility that the links take you directly to the content page on the corresponding platform. Where this gets clunky is on your TV, where you’ll simply see an error message inviting you to manually search for the show in another app.