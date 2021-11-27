Pluto TV closes 2021 with 100 free channels: this is how the live television platform has evolved after its arrival in Spain

Pluto TV landed in Spain in October 2020, it did so by offering a good batch of free and exclusive channels in HD and where we can watch from series and movies, sports and documentaries completely free and without registration.

The platform was released with only 40 channels, but they promised that by the end of 2021 they would already have at least 100. And that is exactly what will happen, the platform will premiere three new channels from December 6 to reach the expected figure and dismiss the year with a quite acceptable catalog, especially since it costs nothing.

Pluto TV and live Internet television in Spain



Tivify, another live Internet television service in Spain that competes with Pluto TV

2021 was undoubtedly an extremely important year for live Internet television services in Spain, the arrival of Pluto TV seems to have been in part the trigger for a service offer that multiplied more and more throughout the year.

Currently there are so many variety of offer in this type of services, that it is possible to have almost 400 free channels on your television if you know how to take advantage of all of them. Services like Tivify, Rlaxx, Plex TV, or even Rakuten’s new free channels offer basically the same thing: linear television over the Internet, free and supported by ads.

However, where Pluto TV “shines” is not only in its number of channels, with the 100 to which it will arrive in December it is above all the others, barely surpassed by Tivify Free which currently has about 106. But in a important fact for many Spaniards: all content on the platform is dubbed.

Other online TV platforms offer many free channels, but the content is usually a mixed bag of dubbed content, another with subtitles and another completely in English or original language without subtitles.

Pluto TV also stands out for its wide availability, you can find it at iOS, Android, Android TV, the web, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Playstation, on almost any Smart TV you can think of, and you can even use it from Kodi. The app does not ask for registration at any time, so it saves the need to create an account, and always offers a programming guide to check the grill and know what will be broadcast and what time.

At a functional level, little can be asked except perhaps better visual quality than HD, but in general it is a very stable platform, easy to use, accessible and with many channels. The publicity is not exaggerated, and every month they have added at least a couple of new channels to increase the workforce, including some themes that come and go depending on the season.

It is a young service that continues to have a lot of potential to improve, its content may not be for everyone, and surely there are those who are not interested in even one of the 100 channels, but being an offer that really does not cost anything to try, there is the possibility that you get out of boredom even if it is out of curiosity to review it. In fact, sometimes they surprise us with pearls like ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is now free to watch on Pluto TV after leaving Netflix.