Pluto TV comes to Windows 10 and 11 with an app for the Microsoft Store: more than 100 channels and free movies on PC soon in Spain

We have more and more alternatives in terms of content platforms, and Pluto TV is a more than interesting alternative, mainly because it is free and allows you to enjoy hundreds of live channels and content on demand. Now this service is expanding, landing on both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Pluto TV is available for Smart TVs, mobile devices and PCs, however, for the latter you had to access the platform through its web version. Now the company launches an app in the Microsoft Store, allowing its download for those computers that have Windows 10 and 11. Not only this, but the app is also compatible for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Pluto TV expands to Windows and Xbox with its UWP app

Pluto TV is a completely free service that has a good number of live channels and on-demand content. Thanks to the fact that it is a FAST platform (from the acronym in English Free Ad-supported Streaming TV), users can enjoy free contentusing advertising as a means of monetization.





The platform has been gaining quite a bit of popularity in recent months, and currently has 64 million active users each month, being available globally in up to 26 countries. The arrival of this app on Windows systems is yet another way for the company to expand its growth.

At Pluto TV we have more than 100 free channels that include everything from movies and series, to documentaries, reality shows, anime, cooking, children’s, music or sports shows. This content rotates, so we can find themed programs for special occasions or dedicated solely to a particular program. Best of all, Pluto TV doesn’t require registration and its content is completely dubbed into Spanish.

How to download Pluto TV through the Microsoft Store

To download the app in Windows 10 and 11, simply go to the Microsoft Store through this link and install it on the system. Keep in mind that, at the moment, the app can only be accessed through Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Italy and Latin America. However, the launch to Spain is imminentand in the coming months we should get more information about it.

The user experience is very similar to its web version, although it may be worth installing the app available in the Microsoft Store if we want a native experience. Also, since we don’t need registration, we will access your content instantlyoffering a simple and easy-to-use interface.