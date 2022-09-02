Pluto TV has competition: Runtime lands in Spain, another platform for streaming movies and free series with advertising

The offer of streaming TV and series platforms is diversifying more and more every day, and Spain is not being left out of this multiplication of platforms. Of course, that can become a problem when that forces us to subscribe to more and more payment platforms in order to access all the content that interests us…





…but when it comes to free platforms (thanks to the support provided by advertising), things change. And it is that, after the landing of platforms such as Pluto TV or Rlaxx TV, now it’s time for Runtime.

In the words of Pablo Romero, director of Runtime Spain,

“A new television market is making its way in Spain, after succeeding in other markets, and RUNTIME wants to be the reference in movie and series channels. It is an evolved model that maintains the features of Video On Demand and recovers the value of linear TV or TV of always targeting 100% of the market, not only the pay market”.

What does it offer?

For now, offer 10 linear channels (3 series and 7 thematic films: classic, action, romance, comedy, thriller-horror…) with content 24 hours a day, every day of the week, as well as a catalog of 1,000 titles offered on demand.

Direct from the American market, Runtime reaches Spanish with an agreement with RTVE under its arm that allows it to incorporate into its catalog popular series such as ‘Curro Jiménez’ and ‘Ana y los Siete’, which each feed their own channel.

A first look at the offer on the front page of their website reveals a truly eclectic selection.: from ‘Valkyrie’ (Tom Cruise), ‘The 3:10 Train’ (Russel Crowe and Christian Bale), ‘The contract’ (Morgan Freeman and John Cusack) or ‘ExistenZ’ (Jude Law and Willem Dafoe) to things like ‘Blood money’ (a martial arts co-starring Pitbull) or ‘The Jurassic Games’ (the bastard son of series B of ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘The Hunger Games’).

How to access its content?

In addition to being available through its website and its apps (for Android, iOS, AndroidTV and FireTV), it has also reached agreements that will allow it to reach 5 million homes thanks to its presence on other platforms such as those of Samsung, LG, Orange TV, TVUP and PlutoTV, although he hopes to increase the list in the future.

And if you want to start watching movies right now, just go to their website and get on with it, accessing the title of your choice: although the site encourages you to create a user account, registering turns out to be an unnecessary step to enjoy your movies and series.