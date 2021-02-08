Pluto TV Launches in France With 40 Channels

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide is launching Pluto TV, its free streaming service, in France right this moment (Feb. 8) with 40 authentic channels that includes French and worldwide titles spanning movies, sequence and factual applications.

The slate of channels in France contains Pluto TV Ciné, Pluto TV Drama, Dossiers FBI, Pluto TV Crime, Tortue Ninja, Folks Are Superior, Pluto TV Delicacies, Pluto TV Paranormal, Pluto TV Nature, iCarly, FailArmy, Pluto TV Youngsters Junior, Pluto TV Youngsters Animation, the Gaming TV channel and Pluto TV Excessive. The service can even boast fashionable French sequence together with “Plus Belle La Vie,” “Les Cordier, Juge et flic” and “Louis La Brocante.”

Pluto TV’s film library contains Hollywood classics comparable to “Staying Alive,” “Preventing Temptations” and “The Ring,” in addition to action-packed movies like “Snapdragon” and “Contract to Kill,” retro titles like “Highlander” and “Star Trek,” and “Save the Final Dance” and “La Supply.”

The children’ programming contains “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Bubble Guppies,” “Dora the Explorer” and “Hey Arnold.” Factual content material accessible on Pluto TV in France contains culinary reveals comparable to “Epiceries fines” and “Sur la route des vins.”

Pluto TV, which doesn’t require a registration, is the primary free ad-supported tv service to launch in France and is now accessible on all main streaming gadgets through the Pluto TV browser, or through Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Hearth TV, amongst others.

The service beforehand launched in the U.Okay., Germany, Spain, in addition to 17 international locations throughout Latin America. Pluto TV now boasts a presence throughout three continents and 24 international locations with nearly 36 million lively customers worldwide. The service is subsequent planning to launch in Italy in late 2021.