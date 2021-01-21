Pluto TV to Launch in France With 40 Curated Channels

Pluto TV, the free streaming service owned by ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide, is ready to launch in France on Feb. 8 because it goals to develop its presence additional throughout Europe.

The service, which doesn’t require a registration, will boast 40 curated channels for French audiences with a library of content material from ViacomCBS manufacturers, in addition to third-party content material from worldwide and French publishers, broadcasters and distributors.

The channels featured on the service will embody Pluto TV Ciné, Pluto TV Motion and Pluto TV Drama, and the content material out there will span movies, TV sequence, children, animation, actuality TV, way of life, crime and investigation, comedy, sports activities and documentaries.

Pluto TV would be the first free ad-supported tv service to bow in France and will likely be out there on all main streaming units through the Pluto TV browser, or through Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Hearth TV, amongst others.

“The launch of Pluto TV in France marks an necessary step for the expansion of our firm’s streaming presence in Europe,” stated Olivier Jollet, the senior VP of rising buinsess for ViacomCBS Networks for Europe, Center East, Africa and Asia.

Jollet stated Pluto TV has already demonstrated its enchantment in many markets the world over, together with in the U.Okay., Germany, Latin America and Spain.

Pluto TV’s upcoming roll-out in France will certainly comply with profitable launches in the U.Okay., Germany, Spain, in addition to 17 international locations throughout Latin America (together with Brazil).

The chief stated he believes Pluto TV’s “market-centric method and intensive attain (will) rework the French streaming and tv market, each in phrases of shopper expertise and a gross sales supply.”

Pluto TV at present spans three continents and 24 international locations with virtually 36 million energetic customers worldwide. The service is subsequent planning to launch in Italy in late 2021.