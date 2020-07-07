Pluto TV to Stream 40 Shows From CBS, Comedy Central for Free – Variety

Right here’s extra company synergy in motion: Pluto TV is gearing up to stream reruns of dozens of in style CBS exhibits and Comedy Central’s “South Park” — all housed underneath their widespread father or mother, ViacomCBS — on the free, ad-supported linear TV-style streaming service.

Beginning July 14, and persevering with all through the summer season, Pluto TV’s new slate of programming will characteristic 40 exhibits from CBS and Comedy Central. These embody “Survivor,” “America’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin,” “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: New York,” and “Star Trek: The Subsequent Era” (pictured above). Additionally, coming quickly to Pluto TV are choose episodes from seasons 1-10 of Comedy Central’s “South Park.”

With the extra content material from its ViacomCBS siblings, Pluto TV says, it is going to supply over 100,000 hours of content material to its greater than 24 million month-to-month lively viewers within the U.S.

This summer season Pluto TV will add the next collection from CBS’s library, with extra exhibits to come: “Survivor,” “Star Trek: The Subsequent Era,” “The Wonderful Race,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “America’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin,” “CSI: New York” and “CSI: Miami,” “Everyone Hates Chris,” “Jag,” “MacGyver,” “Sister Sister,” “Scorpion,” “Numbers,” and “Moesha.”

Final month Pluto TV collaborated with different ViacomCBS divisions to stream choose episodes and collection together with “The Twilight Zone,” “The Thomas John Expertise,” and a Star Trek marathon that includes “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: The Unique Sequence,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Star Trek: Deep House 9.” As well as, Pluto TV supplied “First Wives Membership,” “Diggstown” and “American Gangster: Entice Queens” from BET Plus and the primary two seasons of “Yellowstone” main up to its Season three premiere on Paramount Community.

The brand new CBS properties will seem on Pluto TV’s owned-and-operated channels, accessible in a live-streaming feed. Different channels on the service embody these for sports activities (NFL Channel, Main League Soccer, PGA Tour, CBS Sports activities HQ, beIN Sports activities Xtra), in addition to channels for Tales by AMC, Degrassi, Baywatch, MTV’s The Hills, RuPaul’s Drag Race VH1 and extra. Latino programming consists of “The Strolling Useless en Espanol,” “Forensic Recordsdata en Espanol,” Nick Latino, and Comedy Central Latino. Pluto TV additionally consists of information channels for CBSN, NBC Information, CNN, CBS native channels, and others, in addition to films.

Viacom purchased Pluto TV earlier final yr for $340 million. Total, Pluto TV operates in 22 international locations throughout North America, Europe and Latin America.

The free, ad-supported streaming area has seen a spurt of exercise previously yr: Fox Corp. purchased Tubi for $440 million, whereas NBCUniversal is gearing up to launch Peacock (with a free-streaming tier) on July 15.