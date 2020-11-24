PlutoTV Dedicates New Channel to ‘Glad Days’ (TV News Roundup)

In in the present day’s TV News roundup, PlutoTV introduced new channels for traditional reveals like “Glad Days,” and Netflix revealed that “Nate: A One Man Present” can be obtainable beginning Dec. 1.

CASTING

Actor Megan Suri will be part of Season 2 of Netflix‘s “By no means Have I Ever” as a recurring visitor star. The comedy drama collection follows Maitreyi Ramakrishnan within the position of Devi, a younger woman studying to navigate college and friendships as she enters her sophomore 12 months. Suri, recognized for roles in “Atypical” and “Recent Off the Boat,” will tackle the position of a brand new Indian pupil attending Devi’s highschool, posing a risk to the primary character due to her perceived confidence. Mindy Kaling co-created and govt produces the present, whereas Lang Fisher co-created and serves as showrunner. Howard Klein and David Miner additionally govt produce.

DATES

Netflix has introduced a Dec. 1 premiere date for “Nate: A One Man Present,” a efficiency placed on by Natalie Palamides. The present’s plot follows Palamides’ character Nate, a person who checks all of the packing containers for stereotypical masculinity. He learns to categorical his personal feelings and course of the essential guidelines of consent that have been beforehand international to him. The present makes use of comedy to present a commentary on gender norms and the significance of consent. Palamides’ present traveled the U.S. and U.Ok. prior to its upcoming streaming availability. It’s govt produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers.

Beginning Nov. 24, PlutoTV and CBS will make obtainable new PlutoTV channels to stream basic reveals across the clock. The “Glad Days” channel will stream the Nineteen Seventies sitcoms “Glad Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy,” whereas different channels are devoted to one present every. The opposite channels embrace “Household Ties,” “The Love Boat,” “Wings,” “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Mission: Not possible,” all additionally being made obtainable on the identical day. PlutoTV additionally introduced a donation to World Central Kitchen to help its food-providing efforts.

FIRST LOOKS

Acorn TV has shared a trailer for “A Appropriate Boy,” a BBC interval drama set to premiere within the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 7, solely on the the streaming platform. The collection, directed by Mira Nair, the plot follows 4 households by Nineteen Fifties India, the interval following the nation’s current independence from Britain. Based mostly on the e-book by Vikram Seth, “A Appropriate Boy” stars Tanya Maniktala as a younger lady conflicted between following a standard marriage path or making her personal. Different main solid members embrace Mahira Kakkar, Danesh Razvi, Namit Das and Mikhail Sen. Watch the trailer under.

LATE NIGHT

INITIATIVES

Lifetime has revealed its “Present of a Lifetime” winners, 5 girls who will obtain items donated by manufacturers partnering with Lifetime. The community additionally introduced plans to donate to Save the Kids, #FirstRespondersFirst, Bob Woodruff Basis, The Pink Agenda and The Los Angeles Fireplace Division Basis will obtain donations. The 12 months’s present winners embrace Kelly O’Neill, a nurse and mom of two; Katie Stewart, a day college govt director who helped hold the varsity working after harm by Hurricane Laura; Shaquita Estes, a girl with triple damaging breast most cancers who helped her daughter and different youngsters deal with the illness by a youngsters’s e-book; Oriana Franklin, a veteran and EMT who trains cops on how to reply to psychological well being emergencies for different veterans; and Jenifer Landis, a firefighter and paramedic. Movies of every lady’s story will roll out on the Lifetime web site from Nov. 23 to Dec. 21.