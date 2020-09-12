PM Awaas Yojana: PM Modi said in the Home Entrance Program, the poor have returned home after working hard, they have rest in peace;

PM Awaas Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana rural as a scheme to give confidence to the poor. He has said that it is not just a plan to build houses. The Prime Minister said after inaugurating one lakh 75 thousand houses constructed under the scheme in Madhya Pradesh, that the biggest way to get out of poverty is to make the poor strong. The Prime Minister said that the objective of the scheme is that poor people should get out of their daily struggle like home, electricity, water, fuel and concentrate on their future and progress. Also Read – Minister cuts hair-beard, 60,000 rupees given to barber, know why?

The Prime Minister said, "After poor hard work, when I arrived home exhausted at night, I slept peacefully and got fresh again the next day. To overcome poverty, to get out of poverty, the biggest way to get rid of poverty is to make the poor strong. The poor are getting the strength to fight their war, the result is also visible. "

As part of the 'Grih Pravesh' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, through video conference. pic.twitter.com/jBSIwlwn4N
– ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is another important step towards the goal of giving home to every family in the country by 2022. These houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Rural are proof that even the corona epidemic has not become a hindrance in development.