PM Cares Fund brought ‘Supreme decision’ – refusal to direct money transfer to NDRF

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the petition filed for the money deposited in the PM Cares Fund meant to fight the Coronavirus. The Supreme Court, in its judgment, refused to direct the transfer or deposit of the money from the PM Cares Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund, that is, the NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that donations can always be done voluntarily to the NDRF and there is no permanent moratorium under the Disaster Management Act. The bench also included Justice RS Reddy and Justice MR Shah. Also Read – Female wrestler Vinesh Phogat distanced herself from National Camp due to fear of Corona, WFI angry

While disposing of the petition, the Supreme Court said, no need for fresh national disaster relief plan.

The Supreme Court gave this decision on a PIL filed by the NGO ‘Center for Public Interest Litigation’. In this, to deal with the Covid-19 Pandemic, it was requested to direct the transfer of funds in the PM Cares Fund to the NDRF.

Explain that on March 28, the Central Government had established the Prime Minister’s Civil Assistance and Relief (PM Cares) Fund in emergency situations. Its primary objective was to deal with the current situation arising out of Kovid-19 (Coronavirus) and provide relief to the affected. The Prime Minister of this fund has been made the ex-officio Chairman and the Defense Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are ex-trustees.

Let us know that Corona is not taking the name of havoc in the country. Its number is increasing daily. According to the latest data released by the health department on Tuesday morning, 876 people died due to corona virus in the country in the last 24 hours, while 55,079 people have been found infected. This has increased the number of corona infected to 27,02,742, while the number of dead has increased to 51,797. There are 6,73,166 active cases in the country at present.

