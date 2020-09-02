PM CARES Fund: PM Cares Fund received 3,076 crore in 5 days, people from abroad also contributed

new Delhi: The PM CARES Fund started with a relief amount of Rs 2.25 lakh. But within 5 days of its launch, this fund has got a lot of support in the country and abroad. The fund received Rs 3,076 crore from India and abroad within 5 days. This disclosure has come to light after the first audit of PM Cares Fund. The fund is audited by SARC & Associates. Significantly, in the wake of the Corona epidemic, the PM Cares Fund was established on 27 March. Also Read – IPL 2020: CSK fast bowler Deepak Chahar rises from Kovid-19, hoping to return to the field soon

However, information has not been shared regarding who has contributed to the fund. Please tell that the first trustees of the fund are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. They are also ex-officio officers of the PM Cares Fund. After the audit of the fund, the statement issued by the PMO gave information about the financial details but no information on the names of those who sent the relief amount to the fund was made public.

According to the data, the voluntary contribution to the PM Cares Fund as on 31 March was Rs 3075.85 crore. The fund has received an interest of 35.32 lakh rupees on this amount. According to the information, a payment of Rs 2,049 was made on the currency conversion of the money being sent from abroad. Till 31 March, Rs 3076.62 had been deposited in PM Cares Fund.