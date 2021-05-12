PM CARES Fund sanctioned Rs 322.5 crore to buy 1.50 lakh devices of OxyCare from DRDO

PM CARES Fund, PM CARES, DRDO, Coronavirus, covid-19, Information: In view of the extraordinary scenario of Corona virus an infection epidemic within the nation, PM CARES Fund has authorized Rs. 322.5 crore for acquire of one,50,000 devices of DRDO Oxycare Machine. It regulates oxygen this is given to sufferers in response to sensed SpO2 ranges. This is a SpO2-based oxygen provide machine, DRDO reported, that regulates oxygen this is given to sufferers in response to SpO2 ranges with sensors. Additionally Learn – Cricketers together with Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel pay tribute to RP Singh’s father’s demise because of Covid-19

Underneath this approval, non-rebreather mask are being bought, at the side of 1,00,000 handbook and 50,000 computerized oxycare methods. Additionally Learn – The selection of under-treated sufferers within the nation lowered for the second one consecutive day.

In line with the central govt, 9200 oxygen concentrators, 5243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen manufacturing crops, 5913 ventilators, BPAP machines and three.44 lakh vials of Remedisvir were gained as lend a hand from more than a few nations. Scientific fabrics were allotted and despatched to the states and union territories. Additionally Learn – COVID-19: Quarantine Middle in Mosque, Position of Reduction in Epidemic

PM CARES Fund has authorized procurement of one,50,000 devices of Oxycare Machine evolved via DRDO at a value of Rs 322.5 Cr. It’s a SpO2 founded Oxygen Provide Machine, that regulates oxygen being administered to sufferers in response to sensed SpO2 ranges: DRDO %.twitter.com/hkdcSZLtY6 – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 12, 2021

Executive relaxes procurement regulations for Well being, Medicine Ministries, DRDO

With the emerging well being of Kovid-19 in India, the federal government has comfortable the foundations associated with the acquisition of clinical provides for departments, with the well being machine badly affected. Those come with approval to shop for the similar items at other charges. The Division of Expenditure comfortable the foundations associated with tendering and likewise authorized the issuance of world tenders for offers under 200 crore rupees.

The Division of Expenditure, below the Ministry of Finance, on April 24 issued particular directions associated with reduction operations for the Kovid-19 epidemic and mentioned that the extraordinary fast well being sector emergencies in Kovid-19 instances within the nation have been Given this, instant acquire of positive items is important, which is probably not to be had with any provider and / or is probably not to be had on the identical time when they’re wanted. On Monday, the directions put at the ministry’s site mentioned, “Within the OM (Place of job Memorandum) of the dept, on 15 Would possibly, 2020, the directions mentioned that the International Delicate Inquiry (GTE) for tenders of Rs. 200 crores used to be no longer invited. The foundations to be comfortable shall be comfortable and therefore approval of GTE shall be authorized the place important. ”

The Union Well being Ministry mentioned on Wednesday that the selection of inflamed folks present process medicine within the nation has long gone as much as 37,04,099 because of a lower of eleven,122 instances of under-treatment within the final 24 hours. The ministry mentioned that the selection of under-treated sufferers has lowered for the second one consecutive day. 15.87 % of the entire inflamed sufferers within the nation are under-treated sufferers.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh include 82.51 % of the entire under-treated sufferers. Within the final 24 hours, 3,55,338 extra sufferers have cured 1,93,82,642 infections to this point. On the second one day in a row, extra folks was wholesome than new instances. 3,48,421 new instances of an infection took place in at some point out of which 71.22 % instances got here from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana. Maharashtra has the perfect 40,956 and 39,510 from Karnataka. And 37,290 new instances got here from Kerala. The nationwide demise charge of Kovid-19 is 1.09 %. A complete of 4205 instances of demise have been reported within the final 24 hours. Of those, 73.17 % deaths took place in 10 states. The perfect selection of 793 folks died in Maharashtra and 480 in Karnataka. 17.52 crore doses of anti-Kovid-19 vaccines were given within the nation. In line with the provisional document at seven within the morning, 17,52,35,991 doses of the vaccine got via 25,47,534 classes.