PM expresses grief over the killing of BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, saying – it did not go well

PM Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the killing of three BJP workers in a major terrorist incident in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi condemned the murder and said that those energetic youth were doing a great job there. On Thursday, three BJP workers were killed by terrorists in Kulgam district.

Modi tweeted, 'I condemn the killing of our three young activists. Those energetic youngsters were doing a fantastic job in Jammu and Kashmir. My condolences to their families in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. '

The Resistance Front (TRF), considered a masked organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for these killings. A police officer said that Fida Hussain, Omar Hajam and Omar Rashid Baig were shot dead by terrorists in Yai Pora area of ​​Kulgam district late Thursday.

He said that the victims were rushed to a local hospital in Qazigund where doctors declared them dead. After this incident, the police has started an operation in search of terrorists. Among the killed activists was the president of a district youth front.

