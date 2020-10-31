Entertainment

PM Gujarat Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Integration Day Parade in Kevadia

October 31, 2020
2 Min Read

PM Gujarat Visit Live Updates: Today is the second and last day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshiped at the Statue of Unity. After this PM unity parade (National Unity Day Parade) Have joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier tweeted and wrote, ‘Humble tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of national unity and integrity, on his birth anniversary. Let us know that the country is celebrating the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Also Read – India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves at Record High, Reaches 560 Billion Dollars

Apart from this, PM Modi will give the gift of sea plane to Gujarat today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first sea-plane service (Seaplane) in Gujarat today. Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi also has a program to address IAS officers virtually. Prime Minister Modi’s two-day Gujarat tour will end today with the inauguration of Sea Plane Service.

