PM Kashyap dies in Corona, PM Modi mourns UP govt

Lucknow: UP legislator and minister Vijay Kashyap died on Tuesday after being corona inflamed. Earnings and Flood Keep an eye on Minister Vijay Kashyap was once admitted to Medanta Health center in Gurugram after his well being deteriorated. He breathed his closing right here. Give an explanation for that PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Vijay Kashyap and mentioned that the demise of BJP chief and minister in UP govt Vijay Kashyap ji was once very unhappy. Additionally Learn – Google I / O 2021: Google performed crucial position in Corona generation, giving knowledge from vaccine to protected path

He additional mentioned that he was once a land-connected chief and was once all the time dedicated to the paintings of public passion. My condolences to his circle of relatives and lovers on this second of grief, Om Shanti. Let me let you know that previous 4 MLAs of UP had been killed because of corona an infection. Vijay Kashyap is the fifth MLA who died from Corona. Additionally Learn – Indian vaccine will do smartly after vital collection of other people get vaccinated: Ashima Goyal

Previous on 23 April, Lucknow West MLA Suresh Srivastava, Nawabganj MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar, BJP MLA and previous minister Dal Bahadur Kori from Salon seat of Rae Bareli, Ramesh Chandra Diwakar MLA from Auraiya have died of corona an infection and now Every other legislator and minister has died. Additionally Learn – Corona kids are wreaking havoc in Karnataka, the 3rd wave is but to return

Allow us to let you know that within the yr 2007, Vij Kashyap contested meeting elections for the primary time. In 2017, he was once elected MLA from Charathaval seat. Please inform that Vijay Kashyap has additionally been a member of the State Govt. Tell us that previous many leaders and ministers of UP have additionally been inflamed by way of Corona. Yogi Adityanath has additionally fallen sufferer to Corona.