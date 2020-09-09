PM Kisan Samman expose Rs 110 crore scam in Nidhi Yojana, game was going on like this

Big Scam Expose: The biggest scam has been exposed in the Central Government’s biggest scheme. The Tamil Nadu government has exposed a big scam of more than Rs 110 crore in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana benefiting the poor. After the expose of this scam in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana), some people have also been found out who were taking advantage of it despite not being eligible. Also Read – OMG! The phone battery was dead, the woman was talking on charging, the mobile burst as soon as the call was cut …

In the investigation conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, it has come to light that a fraudulent payment of more than Rs 110 crore was withdrawn online. According to the report of Indian Express, at present, 18 people have been arrested in this case.

Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that he saw for the first time in August that the number of beneficiaries in this scheme has increased abnormally. This happened especially in 13 districts. Bedi said that 18 people, who were agents or brokers, have been arrested. While 80 officials associated with the agriculture scheme have been dismissed and 34 officials have also been suspended.

It is learned that the officials of the Department of Agriculture used the online application approval system and many beneficiaries were illegally added to it. The modus operandi included government officials, who used to provide logins and passwords to brokers joining new beneficiaries and paid them Rs 2000.

After this, the government has recovered Rs 32 crore out of Rs 110 crore. The Tamil Nadu government claims that the remaining money will be returned within the next 40 days.