PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 6 major changes: These 6 major changes in Kisan Samman Nidhi, be sure to know before the seventh installment.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 5 big changes: The central government, which is benefitting millions of marginal small farmers through the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, has made some changes in it, which you need to know about. Let us know that the Modi government of the Center has sent six installments of PM Kisan Samman Yojana Updates News to the farmers' accounts and now it is the seventh installment. According to reports, from the first week of December next month, an installment of Rs 2000 (PM Kisan Yojana 7th installment) will be sent to the farmers' accounts. Significantly, the Modi government is giving benefits under this scheme to more than ten crore farmers (PM kiasan Benificiar) across the country.

By the way, many changes have been made in its plan earlier. But now some other changes have been made in it.

Benefits of PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana

Another major change has been that the farmer enjoying the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will no longer have to provide any documents for PM Kisan Manadhan Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers can choose to contribute directly from the benefits received from the PM-Kisan scheme.

Kisan Credit Card linked to Kisan Samman Nidhi

Now Kisan Credit Card (KCC, Kisan Credit Card) has also been added to the PM Kisan Scheme. With this, KCC has become easier for the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Explain that through KCC, farmers get a loan from the bank at 7 percent interest rates. However, by paying only interest on time every year, the farmer gets three percent of the interest back, in which case only 4 percent interest has to be paid to the farmer on KCC.

Aadhar card mandatory

Explain that if the farmers want to take advantage of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme then it is important to have Aadhaar. Without Aadhaar you cannot avail this scheme. Aadhaar is mandatory for all beneficiaries.

Hold limit over

In the beginning of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, only those farmers who had cultivable farming with 2 hectares or 5 acres could take advantage of it. But now the Modi government has abolished this obligation.

Now register yourself

In order to take advantage of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the Modi government has ended the obligation to revolve around Lekhpal, Kanungo and Agriculture Officer. Now farmers can register themselves. The special thing is that you can do this sitting in your house. If you have Khatauni, Aadhaar card, mobile number and bank account number then you pmkisan.gov.in You can register on your own by going to the Farmers Corner.

Find out your status like this

The farmers can check the status themselves after registering themselves. Like what is the status of your application, how much installment has come in your bank account etc. For this, PM Kisan Portal will have to go and the Aadhaar number, mobile or bank account number should be entered in the required document. With this, you can get status information. Beneficiary Status Click on