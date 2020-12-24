PM kisan Samman Nidhi 7th Installment: Prime Minister Modi will release 7th installment in 9 crore farmers account today, learn timing and

PM kisan Samman Nidhi 7th Installment: Today is very important day for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PM kisan Samman). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 7th and third installment of the year to 9 crore farmers today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a lot for this. BJP has decided to celebrate it as a ‘celebration’. For this, a target has been set to ensure the participation of one crore farmers in the programs organized by him. Also Read – NCP’s stance on PM-Kisan Samman scheme, ‘Prime Minister only when elections are near …’

Tomorrow's day is very important for the grain providers of the country. Through video conferencing at 12 noon, more than 9 crore farmer families will get the privilege of releasing the next installment of PM-Kisan. On this occasion, farmers of many states will also interact with siblings. #PMKisan https://t.co/MFVWDc63Xa – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tweet and wrote, ‘Tomorrow is a very important day for the country’s donors. Through video conferencing at 12 noon, more than 9 crore farmer families will get the opportunity to release the next installment of PM-Kisan. On this occasion, farmers of many states will also interact with siblings.

During this event organized through video conference, PM Modi will also interact with farmers of 6 states and share their experiences about Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM kisan Samman Nidhi) and other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers. During this time, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected public representatives along with other BJP leaders will take part in programs organized by the party across the country and will also interact with farmers.

It is known that the seventh installment of PM Kisan Yojana (PM kisan Samman Nidhi 7th Installment) and the third installment of this year was to come from December 1, but the money has not reached the accounts of the farmers. Now the farmers will be relieved after this news. PM Modi recently said that on December 25, that is, the birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, from December 25, 2000 rupees of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be transferred to the farmers’ account.

Farmers adamant on return of agricultural laws

BJP has decided this program at a time when farmers have been agitating against three agricultural laws (Farms Law) for more than four weeks on various borders of Delhi. They are adamant on demanding the repeal of these laws, while the government has rejected this demand outright. This program is the day when the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be celebrated in the country. Since coming to power in 2014, BJP celebrates this day as ‘Good Governance Day’.