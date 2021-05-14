PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Newest Information: Mamta Banerjee said- No fee of complete quantity underneath PM-Kisan Yojana, battle will proceed …

PM kisan samman nidhi newest information: High Minister Narendra Modi has launched an quantity of Rs 19,000 crore on-line for 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer households as PM KISAN Nidhi Scheme i.e. eighth installment these days. Alternatively, after the farmers of West Bengal were given the primary installment of PM Kisan honor on Friday, Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee focused the Central Executive and accused her of now not paying all of the quantity. Additionally Learn – Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi launched eighth installment, despatched 19,000 crores to greater than 9.5 crores farmers account

Banerjee wrote an open letter to the farmers and acknowledged that the verdict to offer advantage of the scheme to the eligible farmers in Bengal used to be the results of his executive's 'steady battle'. He acknowledged, 'The West Bengal executive began the Krishak Bandhu scheme in 2018, which has turn into a style for all of the nation.' Banerjee acknowledged, 'After this, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana used to be introduced in 2019. Compared, the state's program is best as it offers extra advantages to the farmers… We're bearing in mind including extra advantages to our scheme within the close to long term. '

High Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 8th installment of financial get advantages to greater than 9.5 crore farmers of the rustic underneath the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme via a video convention. Beneath the 8th installment, greater than 20,000 crores had been despatched at once to the accounts of beneficiary farmers throughout the international's biggest direct money switch (DBT) scheme. Banerjee additionally wrote a letter to Modi on 6 Might, urging him to invite the Union Agriculture Ministry to unlock price range to the farmers of the state.

The Leader Minister acknowledged, ‘All of you’ll have were given 18,000 rupees, however you’ve gotten won very much less quantity. You do not have won this quantity even supposing we had now not fought for it. We will be able to proceed the battle until you get the whole quantity. In line with assets, out of 41 lakh who’ve registered for the scheme through the start of Might, most effective 7.55 lakh farmers had been discovered eligible to obtain price range. The state executive had previous raised objections to the central scheme fee approach and different problems as neatly. Beneath the Krishak Bandhu Yojana, farmers with a number of acres of land are given 5 thousand rupees annually.

