PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good news for UP farmers, more than 2 crore farmers will get Rs 4333.40 crore

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 216.67 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh will soon get Rs 4333.40 crore. The state government is locking the data of the farmers concerned and sending it to the central government for payment. It is to be known that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the central government gives Rs 6000 to every eligible farmer in equal installments of two thousand rupees in a year. This money is given at a time when farmers are in great need for agricultural investment in Rabi, Kharif and Zayed crops. This scheme was announced in the year 2019.

The scheme is in force from December 2019. Every year the central government has to spend 75000 crore rupees on this very ambitious scheme of interest to farmers. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. Most people here have a means of livelihood. Naturally, the number of farmers is also the highest. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh has also got the most benefit of this scheme. So far, 23523000 farmers of the state have received Rs. 22594.78 in six installments of two thousand rupees through six installments.

The central government sends the money of the scheme to the farmers’ account

Money is given under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme only after the state government verifies the applicant's revenue record, Aadhaar number and bank account number by verifying it. Due to the agricultural state subject, the benefit is not received until the state government verifies that record. After verifying the state government, the FTO is generated and the central government puts the money in the account.

What you have to do…

First of all, you have to visit the official website of PM Kisan (PM Kisan) https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Here you will see the option of Farmers Corner on the right side. After clicking on Beneficiary Status a new page will open. In this new page, you have to select any one option from Aadhaar number, bank account number, mobile number. You select an option and after that click on Get Data. After this, you will get complete information about the transaction.