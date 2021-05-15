PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Information: On this district of Bihar, 3000 govt farmers will have to go back the federal government’s decree-money, another way …

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Information: PM Narendra Modi has despatched the 8th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers’ account on Friday. On the identical time, forgery has been published within the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana in Bihar Bhojpur district. Below this scheme, 3000 pretend farmers had been known out of the beneficiaries of one lakh 71 thousand 743 PM Kisan Yojana in Bhojpur district. Some of these had been taking cash from the scheme, profiting from the PM Kisan Yojana in a pretend approach. Now the central govt has given strict directions to such farmers to go back the volume taken from the scheme. Additionally Learn – Bihar Lockdown Replace: As much as 8 p.c drop in corona an infection price after lockdown in Bihar

Businessmen and other folks related to employment had been taking merit as pretend farmers Additionally Learn – Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi launched eighth installment, despatched 19,000 crores to greater than 9.5 crores farmers account

It’s been realized that during Bhojpur district, traders and different employment-paying individuals paying source of revenue tax of lakhs of rupees had been additionally profiting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through changing into a farmer. This used to be published when the entire other folks related to the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme within the district had been investigated. After investigating the source of revenue tax returns of faux farmers, the Division of Agriculture of the Govt of India has published the fraud within the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Additionally Learn – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: On Might 14 at 11 am, PM Modi will free up Rs. 19,000 crores of eighth installment to farmers

Motion began to get well the volume of the scheme from 3 thousand pretend farmers

After the disclosure of the Agriculture Division of the Govt of India, motion has been initiated to get well the volume from 3000 farmers of Bhojpur district who had been profiting from the scheme. 3000 bogus farmers in Bhojpur district have taken advantages of as much as Rs 12 thousand and Rs 6 thousand below the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, which must be repaid after the strictness of the Agriculture Division of the Govt of India. Even after the guidelines, the Division of Agriculture will take motion to check in an FIR in opposition to those that didn’t go back the volume.

In this topic, District Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar instructed a website online that throughout the investigation of Source of revenue Tax Division, details about pretend farmers’ pretend data has been gained. He mentioned that the method of returning the volume from the individuals who have taken cash on this scheme through changing into farmers within the flawed approach, has been began and it’ll be recovered quickly.