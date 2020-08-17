PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Modi government sent amount of 2000 rupees, if you did not receive this amount then complain

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The sixth installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the farmers. In such a situation, if your name is in the list of PM Kisan Samman Yojana, then an amount of Rs 2000 will have come to your account, but if the money has not yet come, then you will have to file a complaint for it. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: If 2000 does not come to your account then complain, check your balance after resolution

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) financial assistance of 6 thousand rupees is provided by the government in a year, this assistance reaches the farmers in 3 installments in 2000-2000. This amount is sent directly to the bank account of the farmers. If you are the beneficiary of this scheme and there is no money in your account, then you will have to call a helpline number or you can solve your problems by mail.

How to complain

For PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana), you have to call the official helpline number (PM-Kisan Helpline No. 155261) or 1800115526 (Toll Free). Or you can complain on 011-23381092. On the other hand, if you want to make your complaint through mail, then you have to write your complaint on [email protected]).

How to check installment

To check whether the money has been transferred to your account or not, you will have to visit the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/. After this you will have to go to the Farmers Corner on the right. After this, you will see the option of Beneficiary States under it, click on it.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to fill account number, mobile number and Aadhaar number. Now after filling, you have to click on the gate data. After this, you will get information about all your installments. Let us know that if FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending written on your page, it means that the fund transfer process has started, the money will come to your account in a few days.

