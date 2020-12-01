PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana News Update: There are crores of Dalits in this state but only 22 get the Samman Nidhi

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana News Update: From today, the seventh installment of 2000-2000 rupees will start coming in the farmers’ account from today. In the meantime, a news has come from which describes the condition of the farmers of the country, especially the laborers. Also Read – PM kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Do not do this urgent work before December 1, then this time the seventh installment will not be in the account

A report has been published based on the information given by the Ministry of Agriculture in the Times of India newspaper report. It has been said in the report that Dalit and tribal farmers get very little benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Also Read – PM kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Seventh installment of 2000 rupees will come from this day in next months, this time money will be given to so many farmers

According to the report, farmers of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) get the maximum benefits under this scheme across the country. They account for 41.5 percent of the total number of beneficiaries. Their total number is 4.2 crores. After that there is a share of upper caste farmers. Their total number is 37 million i.e. 36.6 percent. Also Read – Punjab Farmers Agitation: Loss of crores of rupees due to farmer agitation, 33 trains canceled, 11 stopped

According to the information given by the Ministry in response to an RTI, these figures are till 7 September 2020. Under this scheme, the share of Dalit i.e. Scheduled Caste and Tribal i.e. Scheduled Caste farmers are 11.9 percent and 9.9 percent respectively.

But the most concern in this figure is about Punjab. 31% of the total population of Punjab is Dalit. But here only 22 dalit farmers get the benefit of PM Kisan Samam Nidhi Yojana. This shows how much monopoly the other community has over the land in Punjab. Telangana has the same situation. 87 per cent of the population of this state comes in OBC, but no farmer gets the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana from this class.