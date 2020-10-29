PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Online: Now the government will recover so many hundred crores from farmers, know what is the whole matter

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Online: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is running PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) to improve the economic condition of the country’s farmers. Under this, 6000 rupees are given to the country’s farmers in three installments every year. The next installment of the current financial year is expected to come next month. Whatever it is, we are not talking about the plan today but a scam under this scheme. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Yojana Update: These people cannot apply in PM Kisan Yojana for financial assistance of Rs. 6000, know the rules of the scheme

This case is related to Maharashtra. The Samman Nidhi has been paid to lakhs of such farmers who pay income tax. Under the scheme, there is a provision to give honorarium to poor or marginal farmers, but this amount was paid to more than two lakh 30 thousand farmers who paid income tax here. Now it has come to light in the investigation that a total of 208.5 crore rupees were given to such farmers. Now they will have to recover this amount.

In a report published in the Times of India, Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture Census in Maharashtra Vinay Kumar Awate said that farmers who paid income tax under this PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have been excluded from the scheme. He said that these farmers took this money knowingly or unknowingly. It is being verified. He said that the PM Kisan Planning Department found that these farmers are not entitled to avail benefits under the scheme and their full information was sent to the state government so that money can be recovered from them.

In this report, quoting sources of the Commissioner of Agriculture Office, it has been said that the process of recovery of 19,289 farmers from Satara district of the state has started the most such unqualified farmers. Similarly, recovery will be done from 16101 of Pune, 13942 of Jalgaon, 13793 of Solapur, 13061 of Kolhapur and 12054 farmers of Nashik.

Investigation has revealed that from December 1, 2018, all such farmers are benefiting under the scheme. By the way, some farmers have also returned the money. Of this, 264 farmers have returned Rs 24.8 lakh so far.

Significantly, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme was announced in December 2018. Under this scheme, the farmers themselves had to apply online. By February 2019, he had to apply to avail the scheme through his Aadhaar card. Officials say that this may have happened due to a disturbance in the process.