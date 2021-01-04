PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Kisan Yojana to start in West Bengal

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana – The Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal) will now start in West Bengal as well. The Bengal government announced this on Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she has no problem with the implementation of PM Kisan Yojana in the state. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Negotiations between government-farmers again inconclusive; Annadata adamant on return of law; Next meeting on 8 January

The Mamta Banerjee government has allowed the Central Government to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana), saying that they have no problem with sending money directly to the account of farmers. Actually, the Mamta government had laid a condition for implementing this scheme in the state. They said that the money will be paid through the state government. However, the central government did not agree on the condition. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: 7th round meeting between farmers and government on agricultural laws, will it be done today?

Now Mamat Banerjee has said that if the money is transferred directly to the farmers then the state government has no problem. After this decision of Mamta government, the Center has said that the list of farmers given by the state will be verified. Also Read – Sourav Ganguly’s condition stabilized after angioplasty; Doctors are constantly monitoring health

Explain that under PM Kisan Yojana, 11 crore 4 lakh farmers have been registered so far and under this scheme, more than Rs 96 million crore were directly transferred to 10 crore 59 lakh farmers in their bank account. is. The annual budget of PM Kisan Yojana is about 75,000 crores.

Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is very important for farmers emerging from the Corona crisis. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government deposits Rs 6000 every year in the bank accounts of farmers.

But this scheme was not implemented in West Bengal. However, in December, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter in this regard to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to transfer funds under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sharply criticized the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government for keeping farmers out of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, an ambitious scheme of the central government in West Bengal. He said that more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are deprived of the benefits of this scheme because the state government has put a check on the process of checking the application.

Modi said, I regret today that the farmers of entire India are getting the benefit of this scheme. Governments of all ideologies are attached to it, but due to a single West Bengal government, more than 70 lakh farmers there are not getting the benefit of this scheme.