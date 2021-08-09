PM Kisan Samman Yojana 2021: PM Modi despatched Rs 19,500 crore to the account of 9.75 crore farmers, test whether or not they’re discovered or no longer

PM Kisan Samman Yojana 2021: There’s nice information for the farmers looking forward to the ninth installment below the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. Lately at 12.30 pm, PM Narendra Modi launched the 9th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme within the account of farmers via video conferencing. Previous, in a remark issued by means of the High Minister’s Place of business (PMO), it was once stated that on this installment, Rs 19,500 crore will likely be despatched to the accounts of greater than 9.75 crore farmer households as of late. All through this, in conjunction with addressing the country, the High Minister will even have interaction with the beneficiary farmers.Additionally Learn – PM Modi will create new historical past as of late, High Minister of India will preside over the open debate of UNSC for the primary time

Allow us to let you know that below PM-Kisan Yojana, each and every eligible farmer circle of relatives is given six thousand rupees yearly. Those are transferred without delay to their checking account in 3 equivalent installments of Rs.2000 every. Thus far, an quantity of greater than Rs 1.38 lakh crore has been despatched to farmer households via this scheme.

Lately PM Modi will communicate to the beneficiary farmers after sending cash to the farmers’ account at 12.30 pm. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar can also be provide in this instance. Previous on Would possibly 14, High Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 8th installment of this scheme.

Take a look at whether or not the cash got here to your account or no longer….

To determine whether or not cash has arrived to your account

To start with cross to the reputable site of PM Kisan Scheme.

Click on on Farmers Nook on its proper edge.

After this a web page will open on which the choice of beneficiary standing will come, click on on it.

On clicking at the choice a brand new web page will open.

Right here input your Aadhar quantity, cellular quantity.

Once you input your Aadhar or cellular quantity, your standing will likely be proven and it’ll be recognized whether or not cash has come to your account or no longer.

In step with the brand new laws, govt workers or farmers paying source of revenue tax aren’t thought to be eligible. Excluding this, docs, engineers, CAs and workers getting pension greater than 10 thousand rupees too can no longer sign up for this scheme.