PM Kisan Samman Yojana 2021: PM Modi will ship Rs 19,500 crore to the account of 9.75 crore farmers lately, test whether or not they’re discovered or now not

PM Kisan Samman Yojana 2021: There's nice information for the farmers looking forward to the ninth installment beneath the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. As of late at 12.30 pm, PM Narendra Modi will free up the 9th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme within the account of farmers thru video conferencing. In a remark issued through the Top Minister's Place of work (PMO), it's been stated that on this installment, Rs 19,500 crore shall be despatched to the accounts of greater than 9.75 crore farmer households lately. All the way through this, in conjunction with addressing the country, the Top Minister will even have interaction with the beneficiary farmers.

As of late PM Modi will communicate to the beneficiary farmers after sending cash to the farmers’ account at 12.30 pm. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar can be provide in this instance. Previous on Would possibly 14, Top Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 8th installment of this scheme.

Test whether or not the cash got here for your account or now not….

To determine whether or not cash has arrived for your account

To start with cross to the legit web site of PM Kisan Scheme.

Click on on Farmers Nook on its proper edge.

After this a web page will open on which the choice of beneficiary standing will come, click on on it.

On clicking at the choice a brand new web page will open.

Right here input your Aadhar quantity, cellular quantity.

Once you input your Aadhar or cellular quantity, your standing shall be proven and it’ll be recognized whether or not cash has come for your account or now not.

In keeping with the brand new regulations, govt staff or farmers paying source of revenue tax aren’t thought to be eligible. Aside from this, docs, engineers, CAs and staff getting pension greater than 10 thousand rupees too can now not sign up for this scheme.