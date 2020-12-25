PM Kisan Samman Yojana: 80 lakh farmers of Bihar benefitted from PM Kisan Yojana, former Chief Minister gave information

PM Kisan Samman Yojana: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said here on Friday that the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had introduced the Kisan Credit Card to give loans to farmers at cheap interest. . He said that, taking this initiative forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did so much work for the farmers till the implementation of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) that the farmers of Bihar are not under the influence of opposition parties on the issue of new agricultural law Returns. He said that till now 80 lakh farmers of Bihar have benefited from the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Also Read – Vimla Prasad, mother of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dies after prolonged illness, Nitish mourns

Talking to journalists in Patna, he said that farmers here did not come under the influence of RJD, Congress and Left parties. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that the opposition's Bharat Bandh was such a flop in Bihar that the RJD leader had to leave the state. Modi said that till now, 6 thousand crore rupees have been sent to 80 lakh farmers of Bihar from the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Modi said, "The NDA government had budgeted 241 crore to 2 thousand 41 crore for the Agriculture Department in Bihar and 73 million to 776 crore for the Department of Animal and Fisheries Resources. Our government also appointed farmer advisors and agricultural graduates as agricultural coordinators in every panchayat."

Modi claimed, “Bihar became the first state to implement the agricultural roadmap by merging 12 departments. The NDA also started giving benefits of government scheme to non-state farmers. Gave the farmers a healthy health card and made them free from black marketing of urea by providing them with urea. He said that animal husbandry and fish farmers were also included in the scope of taking cheap loans on farmer credit cards.

He said that in 15 years, the Lalu-Rabri government could not do any of these things, while the NDA government did so much for the farmers that Bihar’s growth rate in agriculture was more than Punjab. He said, all these works were successful in that the farmers of Bihar did not stand with the opposition. During the bandh, only political activists were seen committing street violence.