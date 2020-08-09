PM Kisan Samman Yojana: PM Modi will release funds for the sixth installment of 8.5 crore farmers, money will come into the account from this day

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Fund: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give a big gift to crores of farmers of the country. After some time now, PM Modi will release the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. PM will announce it through video conferencing. Along with this, PM Modi will also approve Rs 17 thousand crore for the sixth installment of this scheme (Fund of sixth installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana) for farmers registered under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana). After the release of this fund, the sixth installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be sent to the account of about 8.5 crore farmers. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Modi government, said – When the country got emotional, the files disappeared

Lakhs of farmers, cooperative societies and citizens from different regions of the country will participate in this program. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on this occasion. Please tell that PM Modi will release one lakh crores for agricultural infrastructure fund. A fund of one lakh crore rupees was approved by the Central Government for furthering projects related to agriculture sectors and to prepare modern options for agriculture.

It is important to note that in this scheme, every year, the farmers provide assistance of 6000 rupees (pm kisan benefit status). This financial assistance is being given to the farmers to make them financially strong. The government sends this amount to the accounts of farmers through three equal installments in a year. Modi government has planned to connect about 14 crore farmers of the country with this scheme. If you are a medium or small farmer, then you can register your name in this scheme. The government was supposed to send money to the farmers' account from August 1, but now the sixth installment will be sent to the accounts soon after the release of the fund.

Let us tell you that the Agri Infra Fund is a part of the 20 lakh crore package announced by the Central Government to deal with Kovid-19. Through this fund, financial facilities will be provided to farmers for the next ten years. This fund will help in building infrastructure and (community agricultural assets) such as cold storage, collection centers, processing units for better post harvest management.

The government is starting an insurance scheme of one lakh crore rupees by signing an agreement with several lending institutions. In this, 11 out of 12 public sector banks have already signed MoUs with the Department of Agricultural Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.