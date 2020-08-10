PM Kisan Samman Yojana (PMKSY): What is the ambitious PM Kisan Samman Yojana, the sixth installment of two thousand rupees has started

PM Kisan Samman Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has given a big deal to provide relief to the farmers suffering from Corona, rain, drought and floods across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of one lakh crore rupees through video conferencing. Along with this, PM Modi has also released funds for PM Kisan Samman Scheme. Now the sixth installment of the PM Kisan (PM Kissan) scheme will be put in the accounts of farmers in the next few days. Also Read – PM will present the outline of self-reliant India on August 15: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

One lakh crore rupees released by the government will help the farmers financially, while it will help the farmers committees, Rs 1 lakh crore for setting up food processing related industries to make cold storage, which will help a farmer earn more by growing more crops. Can make a profit Along with the release of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, the PM also released the fund for the sixth installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Now the wait for about 8.5 crore farmers of the country will end and they will get their money. Also Read – Andaman Nicobar will no longer have any problem in digital connectivity with the outside world: PM Modi

PM Modi said that now the farmer of the country will be completely free to bargain for his produce, if he wants, he can deal with the traders associated with e-NAM only while the produce is in the field. Let me tell you that PM Narendra Modi has launched many schemes, but Prime Minister any fund scheme is very important. Because under this, the government deposits 6 thousand rupees in the bank accounts of farmers every year. These zodiac signs are sent in three installments. Also Read – PM Modi gave big gift to farmers of the country amid Corona epidemic, launched 1 lakh crore scheme

If you have also applied to take advantage of this scheme, then you can see your name online. For this, you can get this information from your phone or through the Common Service Centers opened in villages. You can see the new list released by the government in view of PM Kisan Samman Yojana on the official website pmkisan.gov.in. If your name is not here, or if you have made any mistake in the information given or if you want to apply, then you can easily do all this by going to the tab of Former’s Corner. If you want, you can also use common service centers.

The farmers have already received 5 installments and the sixth installment has started coming. The first installment of PM Kisan Yojana was released in February 2019. The second installment was released on 2 April 2019, the third installment in the month of August, the fourth installment in January 2020 and the fifth installment in 1 April 2020. Please tell that the arrival of the sixth installment has also started.

Let us know that the benefit of the PM Kisan Yojana can be extended to the farmers living in more and more rural areas, so the PM Kisan Mobile App has also been launched by the government. Through this, you can see your names in the list at the tehsil, district and state level. The purpose of this app is to broaden the reach of the scheme. Through this app, farmers can also get information about their payment status. Also, farmers can get other information related to the scheme. If we talk about statistics, till now more than 8.45 crore farmer families have been benefited under this scheme. While the total number of beneficiaries covered under this scheme is about 14 crores.

If you understand the objectives behind this scheme (Objective Of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna), then its primary objective is to provide direct income support to small and marginal farmers. Also, the purpose of this scheme is to provide small and marginal farmers a medium of income to meet their investment and other needs and to protect the farmers from the clutches of moneylenders and informal lenders.