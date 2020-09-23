PM Modi added another achievement, now included in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people

Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People List: Another achievement has been added to the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Naendra Modi). PM Modi is one of the few influential Indians who has been named by Time magazine in the list of ‘100 most influential people of the world by 2020’ (Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People of 2020). Modi is the only leader of India who has got a place in this prestigious list. Apart from US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi is among the two dozen leaders who have been included in this list. Also Read – Prime Minister Modi’s meeting today with Chief Ministers of 7 states including Delhi, UP, Maharashtra regarding Corona crisis

They've won elections, guided movements, achieved reform and changed the world for better — and sometimes for worse.

This list, released annually by Time magazine, includes people influencing the world while working in different fields. PM Modi is the only Indian leader in this list. Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has also found a place in this list. Ayushman Ekloute is an Indian artist, whose name has been included in this list.

The 82-year-old Bilkis, who are also fondly called Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother, has also been included in the list for the time magazine discussed the protests at Shaheen Bagh. Apart from this, Professor Ravindra Gupta, who played a key role in getting a patient from HIV in London last year, has also been included in the list. The patient from London is the only other patient in the world who has become HIV free.

Let us know that since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, this list of Time Magazine has been included four times. His name has been included first in 2014, then in 2015, 2017 and now in 2020.