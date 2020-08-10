PM Modi after meeting with Chief Ministers- better coordination between central-state agencies to deal with floods

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need for better coordination between central and state agencies regarding a permanent system for flood forecasting. He also stressed the widespread use of innovative technology to improve the (flood) forecasting and warning system. The Prime Minister made this remark in a digital meeting with the Chief Minister of six states to review the flood situation in different parts of the country. Also Read – PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review flood situation, many ministers were also present

Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala attended the meeting. This meeting was called to review their preparedness in dealing with the current situation of the southwest monsoon and floods in the country. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that in the meeting, Modi insisted on increasing investment in the early warning system at the local level, so that the people of the area like river breach, area submergence or lightning fall In case of dangers, be warned in time.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and a half, in which Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai and G. Kishan Reddy and senior officials of Union Ministries and allied organizations were also involved.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, states must ensure that people take all health-related precautions such as wearing masks, keeping hands clean and keeping sufficient distance from each other during relief and rescue efforts. He said that provisions for washing and sanitizing items should be included in relief material and masks for the affected people.

The Prime Minister said that special provisions should be made for old people, pregnant women and those already suffering from any disease. He said that states should ensure that all development and infrastructure projects are built keeping in mind local disasters, which will help in reducing future losses.

The Prime Minister mentioned that in the last few years, forecasting agencies like India Meteorological Department and Central Water Commission have made much better and useful coordinated efforts in flood forecasting. She said that she is not only providing forecasts of rain and river water level, but also providing information about the possible locations of submergence.

Pilot projects are also underway to use innovative technology like artificial intelligence to improve location-based forecasts. For this, states should provide necessary information to these agencies and issue warnings to local communities on time.

The PMO statement said, “The Prime Minister emphasized better coordination between all central and state agencies regarding a permanent system for flood forecasting and widespread use of innovative technology for better (flood) forecasting and warning systems.” “

According to the statement, the Chief Ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Home Minister of Karnataka gave the latest information on the flood situation and relief and rescue operations in their respective states. He praised the central agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as the timely deployment of their teams has helped save the people.

States also suggested some short-term and long-term measures to reduce the effects of floods. The Prime Minister directed the officials to act on these suggestions. He said that the Center will continue to provide support to states and union territories in dealing with various disasters. According to the people present in the meeting, Modi said that he used to visit all the states, but could not do so due to Corona virus epidemic.