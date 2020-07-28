PM Modi and CM Yogi will give Rs 500 crore to Ayodhya on the day of Bhumi Pujan

New Delhi: A land worship program is being organized in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5 for the construction of Ram Mandir. On this day of Ayodhya, Ayodhya is going to get a gift of 500 crore rupees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of these development projects

According to information received from the sources, PM Modi and CM Yogi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 500 crore in Ayodhya on the day of Bhumi Pujan. On August 5, the foundation stone of about 326 crore projects will be laid in Ayodhya. At the same time, on completion of development projects started during the tenure of Yogi government, PM Modi will release projects worth about 161 crores.

