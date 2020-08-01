PM Modi and Vice President condole the death of Amar Singh, expressing their condolences by tweeting

new Delhi: Former socialist leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died today in Singapore hospital after prolonged illness. Indian politics has been deeply shocked by the death of Amar Singh. He was a sharp leader and had all the qualities that a politician should have. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of Amar Singh. He expressed his condolences to his family by tweeting. Also Read – Amar Singh Passed Away: Amar Singh, former Rajya Sabha MP and former SP leader, dies at 64 after prolonged illness

PM Modi tweeted and wrote that he has always been an energetic person but in the last few decades he had seen many ups and downs in Indian politics. PM Modi wrote that he was known for his deep friendship in many walks of life. He said that in the hour of this crisis, I express my condolences to his family and relatives. Also Read – We only care about democracy, so PM Modi should stop the ‘tamasha’ happening in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti. Also Read – Lokmanya Tilak death anniversary: ​​PM Modi and Amit Shah remember Lokmanya Tilak, said – Self-reliant India from Swaraj – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

Apart from PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also mourned the death of former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran leader Amar Singh. He tweeted and said- I am deeply saddened by his death at an unusual time. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul.

Amar Singh was a major part of the Samajwadi Party before 2010 but resigned from all posts of the party in 2010 after a political tug of war. Later the tussle between him and the party had grown so much that he was later dismissed from the party.