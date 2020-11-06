PM Modi and Xi Jinping to be face to face amid LAC controversy, Russia will lead SCO

new Delhi: There has been tension between India and the Chinese military over the past several months on the LAC. Talking about the preparations of the PLA, the Chinese army has started putting up tents for being stationed at the border even in winter. In such a situation, preparations are also complete from the Indian Army. But now the top leaders of both countries i.e. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are about to face each other. Also Read – 9 killed in cotton mill blast, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah assured help

The leaders of both countries are going to attend the meeting of the Sanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). In this regard, the Indian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it will lead the Indian delegation to the 20th Conference of SCO. Although there is no program of any kind of bilateral dialogue between the two countries, but after the tension on the border, this will be the first time when the top leaders of the two countries will be together on the same platform.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that PM Narendra Modi will lead the Indian delegation in this council meeting. Please tell that this time the meeting of the SCO Council is being chaired by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Although this meeting will be virtual, but the eyes of the world are fixed on this meeting. Explain that SCO consists of 8 countries – India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.