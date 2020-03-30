PM Modi apologises as India toughens measures to fight coronavirus

Indian High Minister Narendra Modi has requested the nation’s poorest communities for forgiveness after ordering extra restrictions to fight the unfold of coronavirus amongst its 1.three billion people.
35 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Indian High Minister Narendra Modi has requested the nation’s poorest communities for forgiveness after ordering extra restrictions to fight the unfold of coronavirus amongst its 1.three billion people.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment