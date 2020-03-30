General News

PM Modi apologises as India toughens measures to fight coronavirus

March 30, 2020
1 Min Read




35 minutes in the past
Information Articles


Indian High Minister Narendra Modi has requested the nation’s poorest communities for forgiveness after ordering extra restrictions to fight the unfold of coronavirus amongst its 1.three billion people.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment