PM Modi appeals to the countrymen, must burn one in honor of soldiers

new Delhi: On the eve of Deepawali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the countrymen to burn a lamp in honor of the soldiers on this festival day. He said that the spirit of expressing gratitude with words for his exemplary bravery cannot do justice. Also Read – Start of grand festival in Ayodhya, see photos of Lord Shri Ram’s city

Modi tweeted, “Let us all light this Diwali in honor of those soldiers who fearlessly protect the country.” For the exemplary bravery of soldiers, the spirit of expressing gratitude with words cannot do them justice. We are also grateful to the family members of the soldiers who were stalking the borders. ” Also Read – BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Doval succumbed to injuries in Pakistan Army’s firing, also killing a civilian

The Prime Minister had also appealed to the countrymen in his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” last month. He also shared a clipping of his address related to it. Also Read – VIDEO: Ayodhya has been illuminated, such grand preparations are going on for the festival of Diwali

Modi said in his address that this Diwali is also to remember those zabaz soldiers, who are standing on the borders in these festivals and serving and protecting Mother India.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a # Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words identifying do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Prime Minister Modi said, “We have to celebrate our festivals only by remembering them. We have to light a lamp at home, in honor of these brave sons and daughters of Mother India. ”

After this appeal of Modi, BJP also appealed to the people to share their pictures on social media in honor of soldiers.

Let me tell you that on Friday, Pakistani soldiers violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in several places between Uri sector and Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed ten people including four security personnel. Three civilians and a BSF sub-inspector along with six civilians were killed in Pakistani shelling. Apart from this, four security personnel and eight civilians were injured.

Indian soldiers also gave a befitting reply. Pakistani soldiers fired mortar and other weapons. Indian jawans gave a befitting reply to this and greatly damaged the infrastructure of the Pakistani Army across the border. Along with many stores of explosives, many targets of terrorists have also been targeted.