PM Modi arrived at Shishganj Gurudwara within the morning, saluted the four-hundredth mild pageant of Guru Tegh Bahadur

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Gurudwara, Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi, Information: New Delhi: High Minister Narendra Modi arrived on the Shishganj Gurudwara within the capital Delhi at the four-hundredth Prakash Parv (delivery party) of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on Saturday and paid homage to him.

Consistent with assets within the High Minister's Place of business, on the time when Modi visited the gurdwara, there used to be no police association at the roads and no blockers had been installed position because of the benefit of the average other folks. High Minister Narendra Modi carried out pooja at Gurdwara Sheesh Ganj Sahib this morning at the four-hundredth Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

#WATCH | High Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi as of late morning and introduced prayers at the four-hundredth Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur. percent.twitter.com/jI7NMFA3R0 – ANI (@ANI) Might 1, 2021

Modi tweeted, “At the special day of the four-hundredth Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, I bow to him. He’s revered international for his efforts and braveness to serve the backwards. By means of bowing down towards injustice and tyranny. Used to be refused. His ideal sacrifice offers power and inspiration to many of us. “

Ultimate 12 months, the central executive made up our minds to have fun Guru Tegh Bahadur’s four-hundredth Prakash Parv with pomp. On this connection, a gathering of the Top Degree Committee constituted underneath the chairmanship of the High Minister used to be additionally held lately. On this assembly, the High Minister stated that the instance of the four-hundredth mild pageant of Guru Tegh Bahadur is a countrywide responsibility.