PM Modi arrives in Glasgow for Atmosphere Summit, said- I’m prepared to take on local weather exchange

Glasgow: Top Minister Narendra Modi has reached Glasgow, Scotland, to wait the COP26 Atmosphere Summit and bilateral talks with British Top Minister Boris Johnson. Top Minister Modi tweeted, "Have reached Glasgow. I can be attending COP26, the place I sit up for running with different international leaders to deal with local weather exchange and articulate India's efforts on this regard."

On his arrival on the resort in Glasgow, the Top Minister was once greeted to the song of 'Scottish bagpipes', the place a big crew of out of the country Indian delegates had been already provide to welcome him, who additionally raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Modi had previous given details about leaving for Glasgow via tweeting. Modi will start the United Kingdom leg of his Ecu excursion in Scotland on Monday morning via assembly neighborhood leaders and students. The UN Local weather Summit has officially began in Glasgow, right through which representatives of just about 200 international locations will cling an in-depth dialogue on tackling the average problem of world warming for 2 weeks. The summit will run from October 31 to November 12.