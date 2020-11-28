PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad after Ahmedabad, will talk to doctors on Bharat Biotech vaccine

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of three major Corona vaccine setters in the country today to take stock of the preparations for the Kovid vaccine. PM Modi first visited the Zydus Biotech Setter in Ahmedabad today, where he took stock of the preparations for the Corona vaccine and spoke to the doctors. The first to visit the three Kovid vaccine setters visited the production unit of pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila near Ahmedabad. Also Read – PM Modi Visit: PM Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad to review the corona vaccine

After Ahmedabad, now PM Modi has reached Hyderabad. Here, he will talk about the preparation of Bharat Biotech’s Corona vaccine and its progress and trial. After Hyderabad, PM will go to Serum Institute of India (serum institute) in Pune. ” Also Read – Corona Vaccine: PM Modi to visit 3 vaccine centers in the country today, can make this big announcement

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, reviews the development of # COVID19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D pic.twitter.com/vEhtNMf1YE Also Read – Latest News: Roadshow of BJP President in Hyderabad, seeing the crowd, Nadda said – Here is BJP’s turn – ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

It is believed that PM can spend more time in Serum Institute. Because the Kovid vaccine that is being prepared in the serum institute is still being said to be the best.

After Ahmedabad’s Zydus Biotech Park, PM Modi tweeted and said, “Visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and find out more about the DNA-based indigenous vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I commended the team for their efforts in this task. The Indian government is actively working with them to support them in this journey. “

The Prime Minister reviewed the vaccine development process at the research center located at Chanodar Industrial Area of ​​Zydus Cadila, about 20 km from Ahmedabad. During this time Modi was wearing PPE kit.

An official said that the Prime Minister reached Ahmedabad Airport from Delhi at around nine o’clock, from where he went to the plant of Zydus Cadila. He spoke to the promoters and officials of the company there.

It is noteworthy that Zydus Cadila has developed a potential vaccine against Kovid-19 called Zykov-D, the first phase of which clinical trials have been completed. The company has started the second phase of testing in August.