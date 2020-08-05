PM Modi becomes first prime minister to visit Ramjanmabhoomi, make these 3 records

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya after 28 years. He is going to make three records simultaneously. He has become the first Prime Minister to visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This is the first time in the country when the Prime Minister visited Hanumangadi in Ayodhya. Along with this, Narendra Modi’s name will also be recorded as the first Prime Minister to participate in the inaugural program of a temple symbolizing the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage. This information is given by the sources related to organizing the Bhoomi Pujan. Also Read – Beirut explosion: PM Modi mourns the explosion in Beirut, there is a scattering of devastation all over the city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya for the first time in 1992, 28 years ago. Then he reached Ayodhya as his associate in the tricolor journey led by the then BJP President Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi.

The yatra came out of Kashmir demanding the removal of Article 370. It is said that this journey started from Kanyakumari in January 1992 and reached Ayodhya on 18 January 1992. Then Narendra Modi along with Murali Manohar Joshi addressed the gathering at the GIC ground in Faizabad (Ayodhya). During this, Dr. Joshi and Narendra Modi also saw Ramlala.